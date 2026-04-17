Insider Selling: NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Major Shareholder Sells 40,030 Shares of Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc sold 40,030 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $81,661.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 715,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,601.64. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Corre Partners Management, Llc sold 348,161 shares of NN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $797,288.69.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Corre Partners Management, Llc sold 315,436 shares of NN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $649,798.16.

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NN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,721. The company has a market capitalization of $116.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. NN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.63.

Key Headlines Impacting NN

Here are the key news stories impacting NN this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised near‑term earnings forecasts (FY2026 EPS to $0.12 from $0.11 and several quarterly tweaks that raise Q3/Q3‑2027 estimates). Upward revisions give fundamental cover for buyers. Sidoti estimate changes

Sidoti raised near‑term earnings forecasts (FY2026 EPS to $0.12 from $0.11 and several quarterly tweaks that raise Q3/Q3‑2027 estimates). Upward revisions give fundamental cover for buyers. Positive Sentiment: Technical: shares recently cleared the 200‑day moving average, a bullish signal that can attract momentum traders and ETFs tracking technical rules. 200‑day moving average note

Technical: shares recently cleared the 200‑day moving average, a bullish signal that can attract momentum traders and ETFs tracking technical rules. Neutral Sentiment: Volume spike — trading volume is materially above average (about 2.44M vs ~584k average), indicating heightened interest; higher volume supports the move but can amplify volatility.

Volume spike — trading volume is materially above average (about 2.44M vs ~584k average), indicating heightened interest; higher volume supports the move but can amplify volatility. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling: major shareholder Corre Partners disposed of sizable blocks over April 15–17 (roughly 703,600 shares sold across filings), reducing their stake to ~622k shares and raising roughly $1.53M in proceeds. Significant insider exits can pressure sentiment and supply. SEC ownership filings

Large insider selling: major shareholder Corre Partners disposed of sizable blocks over April 15–17 (roughly 703,600 shares sold across filings), reducing their stake to ~622k shares and raising roughly $1.53M in proceeds. Significant insider exits can pressure sentiment and supply. Negative Sentiment: Underlying fundamentals remain mixed: consensus full‑year EPS is negative (≈-$0.20), the company shows a high debt load (debt/equity ~4.52) and a negative P/E — factors that limit tolerance for setbacks and could cap longer‑term upside.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NNBR shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NN from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of NN from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NN in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $3.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NNBR

Institutional Trading of NN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NN during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in NN during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company's stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc NASDAQ: NNBR is a diversified industrial manufacturing company specializing in engineered metal components, powder metal parts and friction materials. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops and produces precision-rolled products for powertrain and chassis applications, engineered friction products for brake and transmission systems, and various metal powders used in automotive, industrial and energy markets. Its offerings span a wide range of component sizes and complexity, from thin‐gauge strips for hybrid and electric vehicle applications to high‐volume sintered parts for commercial and consumer products.

The company's operations are organized into three business segments.

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