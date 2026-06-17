Insider Selling: NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) VP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,752,554.72. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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NRG Energy Trading Up 0.0%

NRG stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,358. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 155.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.11 and a 12-month high of $189.96. The company's 50-day moving average price is $143.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.05.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NRG. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NRG Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on NRG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,798 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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