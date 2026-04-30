Insider Selling: Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Sells 3,214 Shares of Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX - Get Free Report) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,214 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $53,513.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 120,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,643.35. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Gwenn Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 30th, Gwenn Hansen sold 4,895 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $81,257.00.

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Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 840,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,983. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.03). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.37% and a negative return on equity of 64.21%. The company had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 million. Analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,413 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NRIX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on Nurix Therapeutics and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on NRIX

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that harness the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively degrade disease-causing proteins. By modulating E3 ubiquitin ligases and related molecular machinery, Nurix aims to expand treatment options for patient populations with unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

The company's pipeline includes multiple programs in various stages of development.

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