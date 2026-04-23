Insider Selling: NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Director Sells 13,500,000 Shares of Stock

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) Director Corp Fluor sold 13,500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $159,435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Corp Fluor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Corp Fluor sold 12,936,472 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $150,451,169.36.

On Thursday, April 9th, Corp Fluor sold 13,500,000 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $162,945,000.00.

On Thursday, February 26th, Corp Fluor sold 463,747 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $6,098,273.05.

On Friday, February 13th, Corp Fluor sold 71,000,000 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,352,550,000.00.

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NuScale Power Price Performance

Shares of SMR opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.27. NuScale Power Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $57.42. The company's fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.76 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 1,130.26% and a negative return on equity of 55.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $55.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of NuScale Power from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday. They set a "hold" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.75.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,515,561 shares of the company's stock worth $163,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,018 shares of the company's stock worth $220,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482,254 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter worth about $155,616,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth about $48,993,000. Finally, Samsung C&T Corp raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 98.9% in the third quarter. Samsung C&T Corp now owns 5,185,804 shares of the company's stock worth $186,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company's stock.

NuScale Power News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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