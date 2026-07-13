Insider Selling: Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) SVP Sells 9,999 Shares

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) SVP Arjun Agarwal sold 9,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $846,215.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,312 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,295,854.56. The trade was a 39.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Arjun Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Arjun Agarwal sold 1,587 shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $128,467.65.

On Monday, June 15th, Arjun Agarwal sold 395 shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $27,527.55.

On Friday, June 12th, Arjun Agarwal sold 9,459 shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total transaction of $659,481.48.

On Monday, May 18th, Arjun Agarwal sold 10,290 shares of Oruka Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $607,830.30.

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Oruka Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ORKA traded down $2.23 on Monday, hitting $84.56. The company had a trading volume of 769,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,362. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $70.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.50. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $97.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.59 and a beta of -0.35.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,139 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oruka Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oruka Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Oruka Therapeutics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oruka Therapeutics by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ORKA shares. Weiss Ratings cut Oruka Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim set a $200.00 target price on Oruka Therapeutics and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partners set a $120.00 price target on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Oruka Therapeutics from $78.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORKA

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide‐based therapies for oncology. The company's proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell‐permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company's lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

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