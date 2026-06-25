Insider Selling: Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Director Sells $25,854,400.00 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report) Director Mario Schlosser sold 880,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $25,854,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 480,866 shares in the company, valued at $14,127,843.08. The trade was a 64.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mario Schlosser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Mario Schlosser sold 147,500 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $4,333,550.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Mario Schlosser sold 34,120 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $748,592.80.

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Oscar Health Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE OSCR traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,572,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,777,062. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.37. The company's fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.96. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 7,473.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Oscar Health by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,363 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Oscar Health by 439.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays raised Oscar Health from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Oscar Health from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Oscar Health from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oscar Health from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSCR

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company's primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

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