Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells 19,662 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) insider Ryan Taylor sold 19,662 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,674,818.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at $27,175,214.36. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.88. 27,472,996 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,201,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.93 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.76.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces continue to highlight Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including rapid revenue growth, elevated margins, and a “Rule of 40” profile that bulls say supports further upside. Article Title

Several recent pieces continue to highlight Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including rapid revenue growth, elevated margins, and a “Rule of 40” profile that bulls say supports further upside. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reiterated a buy rating and a $225 price target, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Rosenblatt reiterated a buy rating and a $225 price target, signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary argues the recent pullback could be a buying opportunity, with analysts pointing to Palantir’s strong execution and long-term AI positioning. Article Title

Some commentary argues the recent pullback could be a buying opportunity, with analysts pointing to Palantir’s strong execution and long-term AI positioning. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is trending heavily in retail and media circles, which can keep attention high but does not by itself change the business outlook. Article Title

The stock is trending heavily in retail and media circles, which can keep attention high but does not by itself change the business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir continues to attract comparisons with other AI names like Nvidia and Innodata, underscoring its status as a high-profile AI stock rather than delivering a fresh company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Palantir continues to attract comparisons with other AI names like Nvidia and Innodata, underscoring its status as a high-profile AI stock rather than delivering a fresh company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald kept a neutral stance and said Palantir’s AI opportunity is real, but the valuation still looks too rich, reinforcing a key bear case. Article Title

Cantor Fitzgerald kept a neutral stance and said Palantir’s AI opportunity is real, but the valuation still looks too rich, reinforcing a key bear case. Negative Sentiment: News that Palantir is challenging the Defense Intelligence Agency over an analytics contract, along with a separate blocked U.K. police deal, adds uncertainty around government revenue opportunities. Article Title

News that Palantir is challenging the Defense Intelligence Agency over an analytics contract, along with a separate blocked U.K. police deal, adds uncertainty around government revenue opportunities. Negative Sentiment: Recent articles also note the stock remains well below its highs and that even bullish investors acknowledge it may need much more growth to justify today’s price. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

View Our Latest Report on PLTR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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