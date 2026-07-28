Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Sells 3,198 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON - Get Free Report) COO Charles Peter Kirol sold 3,198 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $20,755.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 161,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,460.58. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts: Sign Up

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 3.0%

NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $6.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,266,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,878,727. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.67, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.52.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Peloton Interactive's revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Peloton Interactive from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTON

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 119,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $163,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 232.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 40.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 919,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company's stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company's core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Peloton Interactive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Peloton Interactive wasn't on the list.

While Peloton Interactive currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here