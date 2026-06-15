Insider Selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells 6,111 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC - Get Free Report) insider A Brent King sold 6,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $641,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,647,300. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A Brent King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, A Brent King sold 3,322 shares of Performance Food Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, A Brent King sold 3,518 shares of Performance Food Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $351,800.00.

On Monday, June 1st, A Brent King sold 5,641 shares of Performance Food Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $545,089.83.

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Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.13. 1,510,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. Performance Food Group Company has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $109.05. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.32.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 0.49%.Performance Food Group's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFGC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Performance Food Group

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 5,905 shares of the food distribution company's stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,693 shares of the food distribution company's stock valued at $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 35,328 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,201 shares of the food distribution company's stock valued at $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,241 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,397,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,346,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company NYSE: PFGC is a leading foodservice distribution company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a broad range of products including fresh, frozen and dry foods, as well as non-food items such as supplies, paper goods and equipment. Performance Food Group serves a diverse customer base that encompasses independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, schools, and other institutional customers.

Through its national broadline division, Performance Food Group provides next-day delivery of products sourced from both company-owned processing facilities and third-party suppliers.

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