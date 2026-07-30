Insider Selling: Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB - Get Free Report) Director Ned Holmes sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $44,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,933,270. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:PB traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.06. The stock had a trading volume of 243,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,431. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. The business's 50 day moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average is $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.06 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 29.50%.The company had revenue of $391.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $380.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Prosperity Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Prosperity Bancshares

More Prosperity Bancshares News

Here are the key news stories impacting Prosperity Bancshares this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded estimates. Prosperity reported adjusted diluted EPS of $1.62, ahead of the $1.51–$1.54 consensus range, while revenue of approximately $391.3 million surpassed the $380.7 million estimate. EPS increased from $1.42 a year earlier, and revenue rose 25.9% year over year. Prosperity Bancshares Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Prosperity reported adjusted diluted EPS of $1.62, ahead of the $1.51–$1.54 consensus range, while revenue of approximately $391.3 million surpassed the $380.7 million estimate. EPS increased from $1.42 a year earlier, and revenue rose 25.9% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Core banking trends improved. Net interest margin expanded to 3.47% from 3.18% a year ago, net interest income increased 23.5% to $330.6 million, and nonperforming assets remained low at 0.34% of average interest-earning assets. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share and repurchased roughly 200,000 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Bancshares Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

Net interest margin expanded to 3.47% from 3.18% a year ago, net interest income increased 23.5% to $330.6 million, and nonperforming assets remained low at 0.34% of average interest-earning assets. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share and repurchased roughly 200,000 shares during the quarter. Positive Sentiment: The Stellar Bancorp merger adds scale and potential upside. Completed July 1, the transaction contributed approximately $10.4 billion in assets, $7.5 billion in loans and $8.7 billion in deposits, strengthening Prosperity’s position in its markets. Management’s earnings call focused on the merger’s potential benefits, although investors will monitor integration execution. Prosperity Bancshares Earnings Call Highlights Merger Upside

Completed July 1, the transaction contributed approximately $10.4 billion in assets, $7.5 billion in loans and $8.7 billion in deposits, strengthening Prosperity’s position in its markets. Management’s earnings call focused on the merger’s potential benefits, although investors will monitor integration execution. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains cautious. Prosperity Bancshares received an average “Hold” recommendation, indicating that the earnings beat and merger opportunity may already be partly reflected in the valuation. Prosperity Bancshares Receives Average Hold Recommendation

Prosperity Bancshares received an average “Hold” recommendation, indicating that the earnings beat and merger opportunity may already be partly reflected in the valuation. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity is a potential overhang. Recent disclosures showed numerous insider sales and no insider purchases over the past six months, which could temper investor enthusiasm despite the solid quarterly performance.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,383,162 shares of the bank's stock worth $167,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,939 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,311,051 shares of the bank's stock worth $90,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,295 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 149.0% in the first quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,107,877 shares of the bank's stock worth $74,427,000 after purchasing an additional 662,877 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $44,822,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $37,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company's stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company for Prosperity Bank, offering a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana. Through its network of branches and digital platforms, the company provides deposit products, business and real estate lending, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, as well as wealth management and trust services.

Originally chartered in 1911 as First National Bank in McKinney, Texas, the organization rebranded to Prosperity Bank in 2009 following a series of strategic acquisitions aimed at deepening its regional presence.

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