Insider Selling: Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) EVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) EVP Akash Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $493,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,737.40. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Qualcomm Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $11.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.96. The company's stock had a trading volume of 18,890,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,273,217. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $213.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.59. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Qualcomm from a "positive" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $181.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualcomm

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Qualcomm by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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