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Insider Selling: RH (NYSE:RH) Director Sells 2,202 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
June 18, 2026
RH logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • RH director Mark Demilio sold 2,202 shares on Tuesday, June 16, at an average price of $150.00, for total proceeds of $330,300. After the sale, he still held 28,932 shares, representing a 7.07% reduction in his position.
  • RH shares rose 9.1% and were trading around $148.07, with the stock moving above its 50-day average but still below its 200-day average. The company’s market cap was about $2.8 billion, and the stock has traded between $106.30 and $257.00 over the past 52 weeks.
  • RH’s latest quarterly results were mixed: earnings per share and revenue both beat estimates, but revenue still fell 1.7% year over year. Analysts currently have an average Hold rating on the stock with an average price target of $172.53.
  • Five stocks we like better than RH.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) Director Mark Demilio sold 2,202 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,339,800. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RH Stock Up 9.1%

RH stock traded up $12.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.07. 989,276 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $137.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.48. RH has a 52 week low of $106.30 and a 52 week high of $257.00. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.91.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.12) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $800.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. RH had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 423.79%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 713.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in RH by 87.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of RH by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 174 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on RH from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RH from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on RH from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on RH from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $172.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

RH News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: RH was upgraded by Zacks Research, signaling a more neutral outlook and potentially easing bearish pressure on the shares. RH upgraded by Zacks Research from strong sell to hold
  • Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary comparing RH with The RealReal highlighted RH’s transformation into a luxury lifestyle brand, including high-end galleries, hospitality, and international expansion, which may keep long-term investors interested. The RealReal vs. RH: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
  • Neutral Sentiment: RH’s latest quarterly results showed revenue of $800.3 million, topping estimates, while adjusted EPS also beat expectations, but sales were still down year over year, leaving the fundamental picture mixed.
  • Negative Sentiment: The company continues to face concerns from its weak balance sheet and high leverage, which can make investors cautious even when operating results improve.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for RH (NYSE:RH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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