Insider Selling: Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Director Sells 101,600 Shares of Stock

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) Director Erez Shachar sold 101,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $500,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,005,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,748,426.38. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Erez Shachar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Erez Shachar sold 75,204 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $370,003.68.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Erez Shachar sold 96,100 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $474,734.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Erez Shachar sold 261,459 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $1,294,222.05.

On Thursday, June 11th, Erez Shachar sold 81,762 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $398,180.94.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Erez Shachar sold 109,462 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $539,647.66.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Erez Shachar sold 132,462 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $650,388.42.

On Monday, June 8th, Erez Shachar sold 108,150 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $526,690.50.

On Thursday, June 4th, Erez Shachar sold 44,083 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $216,006.70.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Erez Shachar sold 2,562 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $12,553.80.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Erez Shachar sold 400 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $1,920.00.

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Riskified Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Riskified stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,724. The company has a market capitalization of $728.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. Riskified Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.68.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.72 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Riskified by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 302,262 shares of the company's stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Riskified by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Riskified by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 368,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Riskified by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Riskified by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSKD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Riskified from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RSKD

About Riskified

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

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