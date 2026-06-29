Insider Selling: Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Director Sells 124,085 Shares of Stock

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) Director Erez Shachar sold 124,085 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $615,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,487,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,300,365.92. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Erez Shachar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Erez Shachar sold 356,000 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $1,787,120.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Erez Shachar sold 168,300 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $822,987.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Erez Shachar sold 150,200 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $740,486.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Erez Shachar sold 75,204 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $370,003.68.

On Thursday, June 18th, Erez Shachar sold 101,600 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $500,888.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Erez Shachar sold 96,100 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $474,734.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Erez Shachar sold 261,459 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $1,294,222.05.

On Thursday, June 11th, Erez Shachar sold 81,762 shares of Riskified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $398,180.94.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Erez Shachar sold 109,462 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $539,647.66.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Erez Shachar sold 132,462 shares of Riskified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $650,388.42.

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Riskified Stock Performance

Shares of RSKD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.04. 1,076,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,019. Riskified Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $745.94 million, a P/E ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 1.40. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.72 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Riskified by 335.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 795,441 shares of the company's stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 612,719 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Riskified by 23.8% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,106,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,536,000 after purchasing an additional 597,765 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riskified by 20.4% during the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 3,093,000 shares of the company's stock worth $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 523,855 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Riskified by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 633,746 shares of the company's stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 365,254 shares during the period. Finally, TFJ Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFJ Management LLC now owns 1,394,074 shares of the company's stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 335,399 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSKD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Riskified from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.96.

View Our Latest Report on RSKD

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified is a technology company specializing in e-commerce fraud prevention and revenue optimization for online merchants. Its platform combines machine learning, behavioral analytics and proprietary risk models to assess the legitimacy of transactions in real time. By offering a chargeback guarantee, Riskified assumes the financial liability for approved orders that later turn out to be fraudulent, allowing retailers to focus on growth rather than dispute management.

The company's core product suite addresses various aspects of the online shopping lifecycle, including order approval, account takeover protection and policy compliance.

Further Reading

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