Insider Selling: Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Sells 21,446 Shares of Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) CEO Robert Scaringe sold 21,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $346,781.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,001,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,188,401.46. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Rivian Automotive Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ RIVN traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 28,892,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,685,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.69. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $22.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 67.68% and a negative return on equity of 65.05%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RIVN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 18.0% during the first quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 32,800 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,391 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,501 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Rivian Automotive

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rivian and Redwood Materials will deploy more than 100 second‑life Rivian battery packs to create an on‑site ~10 MWh energy storage system at Rivian’s Normal, Illinois manufacturing facility — intended to cut peak energy costs, reduce grid strain, and provide a reuse pathway that could extract additional value from retired packs. This operational and ESG win is the primary near‑term catalyst for the stock. Rivian and Redwood Materials Announce Energy Storage Partnership for Manufacturing

Rivian and Redwood Materials will deploy more than 100 second‑life Rivian battery packs to create an on‑site ~10 MWh energy storage system at Rivian’s Normal, Illinois manufacturing facility — intended to cut peak energy costs, reduce grid strain, and provide a reuse pathway that could extract additional value from retired packs. This operational and ESG win is the primary near‑term catalyst for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Coverage and press mention of the Redwood deal across outlets (Zacks, InsiderMonkey, Yahoo) is reinforcing investor perception that Rivian is executing pragmatic cost-reduction and sustainability projects while recycling battery inventory — supporting sentiment and short‑term buying. Rivian (RIVN) Partners with Redwood on Battery Storage Project

Coverage and press mention of the Redwood deal across outlets (Zacks, InsiderMonkey, Yahoo) is reinforcing investor perception that Rivian is executing pragmatic cost-reduction and sustainability projects while recycling battery inventory — supporting sentiment and short‑term buying. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and outlets are asking whether recent partner announcements (including broader partnership chatter such as Volkswagen links) should change Rivian’s valuation; these discussions keep the stock under active reappraisal but don’t yet provide clear near‑term earnings upgrades. Is It Time To Reassess Rivian (RIVN) After Recent Volkswagen Partnership News?

Analysts and outlets are asking whether recent partner announcements (including broader partnership chatter such as Volkswagen links) should change Rivian’s valuation; these discussions keep the stock under active reappraisal but don’t yet provide clear near‑term earnings upgrades. Negative Sentiment: New competition headlines (e.g., Kia targeting U.S. pickups) are being noted by investors; while long‑term competitive pressure in the EV truck segment is a risk, most coverage suggests this is not an immediate threat to Rivian’s near‑term execution. Still, competition remains a watch item for longer‑term margins and market share. Should Rivian Worry About Its Brand New Competitor? Hint: Not One Bit.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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