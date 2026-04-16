Insider Selling: SEA (NYSE:SE) Director Sells 164,033 Shares of Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) Director David Ma sold 164,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $14,646,506.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 731,331 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,300,544.99. The trade was a 18.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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SEA Price Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.36. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $199.30. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.28). SEA had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.93%.The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business's revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SEA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in SEA in the first quarter worth $4,028,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in SEA by 248.7% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,192 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SEA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in shares of SEA by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 543,203 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $86,880,000 after buying an additional 27,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SEA by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 12,168 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

More SEA News

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst/media upgrade and valuation argument — Seeking Alpha published a rating upgrade arguing SE’s recent price implies a bargain relative to growth (calls 22x P/E “a steal”), which can attract value and recovery buyers. Read More.

Analyst/media upgrade and valuation argument — Seeking Alpha published a rating upgrade arguing SE’s recent price implies a bargain relative to growth (calls 22x P/E “a steal”), which can attract value and recovery buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Momentum / media coverage — Yahoo/other write‑ups highlighting a recent double‑digit rebound have likely drawn short‑term buying and momentum flows into SE. Read More.

Momentum / media coverage — Yahoo/other write‑ups highlighting a recent double‑digit rebound have likely drawn short‑term buying and momentum flows into SE. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst backdrop remains supportive — Multiple brokerages still rate SE a buy on growth potential; MarketBeat shows a consensus “Moderate Buy” and an elevated average target, which underpins longer‑term investor interest. Read More.

Analyst backdrop remains supportive — Multiple brokerages still rate SE a buy on growth potential; MarketBeat shows a consensus “Moderate Buy” and an elevated average target, which underpins longer‑term investor interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning — Hedge funds and institutional holders have been active (some recent buys reported), meaning moves can be amplified by block trading and rebalancing. Read More.

Institutional positioning — Hedge funds and institutional holders have been active (some recent buys reported), meaning moves can be amplified by block trading and rebalancing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large director selling — Director David Y. Ma sold large blocks (multiple trades totalling hundreds of thousands of shares across April), materially reducing his stake and raising headline risk that pressures sentiment. SEC filing: Read More.

Large director selling — Director David Y. Ma sold large blocks (multiple trades totalling hundreds of thousands of shares across April), materially reducing his stake and raising headline risk that pressures sentiment. SEC filing: Read More. Negative Sentiment: COO and other insider sales — COO Gang Ye executed multiple 10,000‑share sales and other insiders (Jingye Chen, Yanjun Wang) have repeatedly sold small tranches; the cluster of insider liquidations feeds a narrative of management monetization. SEC filing (COO): Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on shares of SEA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SEA from $226.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $166.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SEA

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Further Reading

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