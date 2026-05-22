Insider Selling: Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) EVP Sells 6,335 Shares of Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) EVP David Stott sold 6,335 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $300,279.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,881,163.80. This trade represents a 13.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

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Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ST traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $48.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,790. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $49.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Sensata Technologies's payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Sensata Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Sensata Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ST

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 128,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 62.5% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

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