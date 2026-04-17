Insider Selling: Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Insider Sells 258 Shares of Stock

Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK - Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Ann Sentell sold 258 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $26,370.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,735.64. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Stephanie Ann Sentell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 20th, Stephanie Ann Sentell sold 200 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $19,838.00.

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Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.62. 1,489,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,225. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.06, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.51 and a 1 year high of $144.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $400.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.06 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.16%.Shake Shack's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised Shake Shack from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America raised Shake Shack from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Shake Shack from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.22.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 21.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,590,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,535,000 after purchasing an additional 450,406 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,963,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,385,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,084 shares of the company's stock worth $206,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $84,092,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 923,347 shares of the company's stock worth $74,948,000 after purchasing an additional 199,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company's stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc NYSE: SHAK is a publicly traded hospitality company known for its modern take on the classic American roadside burger stand. The company operates a chain of quick-casual restaurants offering premium hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, milkshakes and a curated selection of beer and wine. Shake Shack emphasizes high-quality ingredients, including 100% all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics, and works with local suppliers where possible to maintain its commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced food.

Shake Shack traces its origins to a hot dog cart opened in New York City's Madison Square Park in 2001 by Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group.

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