Insider Selling: Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI) Major Shareholder Sells $244,155.21 in Stock

Shoulder Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:SI - Get Free Report) major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 10,751 shares of Shoulder Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $244,155.21. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,321,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,720,174.92. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 99,812 shares of Shoulder Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $2,272,719.24.

On Friday, July 31st, Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 20,034 shares of Shoulder Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $455,372.82.

On Thursday, July 30th, Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 28,245 shares of Shoulder Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $659,803.20.

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Shoulder Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SI traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $22.56. The company's stock had a trading volume of 54,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,520. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $467.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. Shoulder Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.81 and a quick ratio of 10.04.

Shoulder Innovations (NYSE:SI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. Shoulder Innovations had a negative net margin of 81.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Shoulder Innovations, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SI shares. Weiss Ratings raised Shoulder Innovations from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shoulder Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Shoulder Innovations in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shoulder Innovations

Institutional Trading of Shoulder Innovations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Shoulder Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Shoulder Innovations during the third quarter worth $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Shoulder Innovations by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,250 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoulder Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Shoulder Innovations in the first quarter valued at $228,000.

Shoulder Innovations Company Profile

Shoulder Innovations NYSE: SI is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of shoulder implant systems and related surgical instruments for orthopedic surgery. The company’s product portfolio includes modular shoulder prostheses, humeral and glenoid components, and instrumentation kits designed to facilitate both primary and revision shoulder arthroplasty procedures. Emphasizing a patient-centric approach, Shoulder Innovations works to offer implant solutions that aim to restore mobility and reduce post-operative complications.

In addition to its core implant offerings, Shoulder Innovations provides comprehensive clinical support and training programs for surgeons and operating room teams.

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