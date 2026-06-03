Insider Selling: Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 418,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $113,830,368. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Christian Kleinerman sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $23,677.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,183,850.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,621 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $445,596.21.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,986 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $523,565.24.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 550 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $100,342.00.

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Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW traded down $19.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,316,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,076,119. The firm has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.72 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.02 and a 200-day moving average of $190.30. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.30 and a 12 month high of $284.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. HSBC set a $289.00 price target on Snowflake and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp set a $295.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $192.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $289.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

More Snowflake News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Snowflake used its Summit 26 event to showcase major AI product launches and governance upgrades, including Horizon Context, CoWork enhancements, and Datastream, reinforcing its position as a platform for production-grade enterprise AI. Snowflake Summit 26 Puts Governed Enterprise AI At Center Stage

Snowflake used its Summit 26 event to showcase major AI product launches and governance upgrades, including Horizon Context, CoWork enhancements, and Datastream, reinforcing its position as a platform for production-grade enterprise AI. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake announced deeper partnerships and ecosystem integrations with Anthropic, Cognizant, Collibra, Ataccama, RelationalAI, ThoughtSpot, and others, suggesting growing enterprise adoption of its AI data cloud. Snowflake and Anthropic Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption Driven by Rising Demand for Governed AI

Snowflake announced deeper partnerships and ecosystem integrations with Anthropic, Cognizant, Collibra, Ataccama, RelationalAI, ThoughtSpot, and others, suggesting growing enterprise adoption of its AI data cloud. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised targets or reiterated bullish ratings, including UBS, Piper Sandler, Needham, BTIG, TD Cowen, and Scotiabank, which can support the stock by signaling stronger long-term revenue and earnings expectations.

Multiple analysts raised targets or reiterated bullish ratings, including UBS, Piper Sandler, Needham, BTIG, TD Cowen, and Scotiabank, which can support the stock by signaling stronger long-term revenue and earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Customer and partner announcements from companies like Sanofi, Thomson Reuters, TransUnion, NIQ, and Blue Yonder highlight real-world use cases for Snowflake’s AI and governance tools, strengthening the investment case around monetization. Sanofi Chooses Snowflake to Accelerate its AI-Powered Drug Development

Customer and partner announcements from companies like Sanofi, Thomson Reuters, TransUnion, NIQ, and Blue Yonder highlight real-world use cases for Snowflake’s AI and governance tools, strengthening the investment case around monetization. Neutral Sentiment: Several partner award and marketplace launch announcements at Summit 26 add to the narrative of expanding ecosystem momentum, but they are less likely than product launches or analyst upgrades to move the stock on their own.

Several partner award and marketplace launch announcements at Summit 26 add to the narrative of expanding ecosystem momentum, but they are less likely than product launches or analyst upgrades to move the stock on their own. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by directors Frank Slootman and Mark Garrett may create a modest overhang, even though the sales were disclosed and at least one was tied to a pre-arranged trading plan.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $974,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,545,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,413 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $441,277,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,619,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,104,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $474,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,354 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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