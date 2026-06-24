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Insider Selling: Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells 2,621 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
June 24, 2026
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Key Points

  • Snowflake EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,621 shares on June 23 at an average price of $228.45, totaling about $598,767. The trade was part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and was made to cover tax withholding tied to vested equity awards.
  • This sale adds to a recent pattern of insider selling by Kleinerman, who also sold shares on June 16, June 9, June 1, and May 28. After the latest transaction, he still owned about 400,379 shares worth roughly $91.5 million.
  • Snowflake shares slipped to $225.62, though the stock remains far above its 52-week low and has attracted generally positive analyst sentiment. The company recently beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, and Wall Street’s consensus rating remains Moderate Buy with an average price target of $293.53.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,621 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total value of $598,767.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 400,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $91,466,582.55. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 16th, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,986 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $716,640.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 9th, Christian Kleinerman sold 2,729 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $652,231.00.
  • On Monday, June 1st, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $2,720,000.00.
  • On Thursday, May 28th, Christian Kleinerman sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $23,677.00.
  • On Thursday, May 28th, Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,183,850.00.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $4.79 on Wednesday, reaching $225.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,314,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,373,950. The business's 50 day moving average is $188.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $284.99. The company has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. Snowflake's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 135 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on Snowflake, with multiple firms raising price targets and maintaining Buy ratings, reflecting confidence that AI-related demand and customer feedback from Snowflake Summit 2026 support the growth story.
  • Positive Sentiment: Snowflake’s expanding partner ecosystem is reinforcing its role in enterprise AI and marketing data workflows, with Marketplacer, Denodo, GrowthLoop, and other partners highlighted in recent “One to Watch” and integration announcements.
  • Positive Sentiment: Recent articles suggest Snowflake’s AI data cloud narrative is still attracting buyers after a strong rebound, with some market commentators arguing the stock may be becoming more attractive on valuation after its recent run-up. Snowflake (SNOW) Stock After 32% Monthly Jump Is The Valuation Starting To Appeal
  • Neutral Sentiment: A new market note asks whether Snowflake can reach $300 this year, but concludes the move is possible longer term rather than in the next 12 months, making it more of a sentiment piece than a direct fundamental update. Will Snowflake Reach $300 This Year?
  • Negative Sentiment: Director Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, extending a recent pattern of insider selling that may weigh on investor sentiment even though the sale was planned. Insider Selling: Snowflake NYSE: SNOW Director Sells $44,854,000.00 in Stock

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp set a $295.00 price objective on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research raised Snowflake from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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