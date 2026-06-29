Insider Selling: SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) CEO Sells $290,400.20 in Stock

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) CEO Jurgi Camblong sold 50,069 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $290,400.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,601,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,888,659.40. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jurgi Camblong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Jurgi Camblong sold 1,373 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $7,826.10.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Jurgi Camblong sold 8,500 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $44,540.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Jurgi Camblong sold 4,486 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $23,372.06.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Jurgi Camblong sold 17,473 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $87,365.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Jurgi Camblong sold 43,129 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $213,919.84.

On Monday, April 13th, Jurgi Camblong sold 4,399 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $20,939.24.

On Friday, April 10th, Jurgi Camblong sold 12,232 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $57,735.04.

On Thursday, April 9th, Jurgi Camblong sold 1,950 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $9,243.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Jurgi Camblong sold 2,800 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $13,552.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Jurgi Camblong sold 2,500 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $12,150.00.

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SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of SOPH stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $5.98. The company's stock had a trading volume of 317,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.90. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.98.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 44.48%.The business had revenue of $21.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 246.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,632,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432,871 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 66.2% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,140 shares of the company's stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,636 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,409,242 shares of the company's stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 441,413 shares of the company's stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SOPH shares. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SOPHiA GENETICS

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

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