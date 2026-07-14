Insider Selling: SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Chairman Sells $47,770.00 in Stock

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) Chairman Jurgi Camblong sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $47,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 3,532,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,853,335.64. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jurgi Camblong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Jurgi Camblong sold 17,685 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $93,376.80.

On Monday, July 6th, Jurgi Camblong sold 22,486 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $118,051.50.

On Thursday, June 25th, Jurgi Camblong sold 1,373 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $7,826.10.

On Friday, June 26th, Jurgi Camblong sold 50,069 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $290,400.20.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Jurgi Camblong sold 8,500 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $44,540.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Jurgi Camblong sold 4,486 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $23,372.06.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Jurgi Camblong sold 17,473 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $87,365.00.

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SOPHiA GENETICS Price Performance

NASDAQ SOPH traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $5.68. 120,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,422. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $476.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.96. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 44.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOPH. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SOPHiA GENETICS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOPH. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 51,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company's stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 24.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,332 shares of the company's stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,409,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

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