Insider Selling: SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Insider Sells $28,500.00 in Stock

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) insider Philippe Menu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 228,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,301,805.90. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Philippe Menu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Philippe Menu sold 7,393 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $38,147.88.

On Thursday, June 25th, Philippe Menu sold 5,000 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Philippe Menu sold 5,000 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $24,750.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Philippe Menu sold 5,000 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $24,100.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Philippe Menu sold 608 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $3,161.60.

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SOPHiA GENETICS Price Performance

Shares of SOPH stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 120,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,422. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $476.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.40 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 44.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the second quarter worth $567,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 3,130.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 18,781 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the first quarter valued at $1,772,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,409,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter valued at $2,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOPH. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA GENETICS has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on SOPHiA GENETICS

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

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