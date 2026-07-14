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Insider Selling: SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Insider Sells $28,500.00 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
SOPHiA GENETICS logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SOPHiA GENETICS insider Philippe Menu sold 5,000 shares on July 13 at an average price of $5.70, totaling $28,500. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
  • Menu has also sold shares multiple times in recent weeks, including 7,393 shares on July 6 and several earlier sales in April, May, and June, steadily reducing his holdings. After the latest transaction, he still owned 228,387 shares.
  • The stock traded around $5.68 after the announcement, near its 52-week high of $6.30. SOPHiA GENETICS recently reported a quarterly EPS loss that missed expectations, while analysts currently rate the stock a Hold with an average price target of $7.50.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) insider Philippe Menu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 228,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,301,805.90. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Philippe Menu also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 6th, Philippe Menu sold 7,393 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $38,147.88.
  • On Thursday, June 25th, Philippe Menu sold 5,000 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, May 26th, Philippe Menu sold 5,000 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $24,750.00.
  • On Monday, April 27th, Philippe Menu sold 5,000 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $24,100.00.
  • On Monday, April 20th, Philippe Menu sold 608 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $3,161.60.

SOPHiA GENETICS Price Performance

Shares of SOPH stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 120,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,422. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $476.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.40 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 44.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the second quarter worth $567,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 3,130.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 18,781 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the first quarter valued at $1,772,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,409,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter valued at $2,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOPH. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA GENETICS has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on SOPHiA GENETICS

About SOPHiA GENETICS

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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