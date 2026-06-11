Insider Selling: St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Major Shareholder Sells 30,500 Shares of Stock

St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE - Get Free Report) major shareholder Bruce Berkowitz sold 30,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $1,985,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,427,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,004,357,852.40. This trade represents a 0.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

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St. Joe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JOE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.83. The company had a trading volume of 191,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,591. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.28.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. St. Joe's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

St. Joe News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting St. Joe this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JOE shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of St. Joe from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of St. Joe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on St. Joe

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOE. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 9.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 153,122 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in St. Joe by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Emmett Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in St. Joe by 197.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in St. Joe by 35.6% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,554 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company NYSE: JOE is a leading real estate development and asset management firm focused on Northwest Florida. Headquartered in Jacksonville, the company owns and manages approximately 171,000 acres of land across Bay, Gulf, Franklin and Walton counties. St. Joe's core businesses include residential community development, commercial real estate, and hospitality, with an emphasis on master-planned neighborhoods, office and retail campuses, resort hotels and mixed-use town centers.

Founded in 1936 as a paper manufacturing company, St.

Further Reading

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