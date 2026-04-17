Insider Selling: StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) CFO Sells 2,306 Shares of Stock

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Satterfield sold 2,306 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $63,092.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,507.52. This represents a 27.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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StandardAero Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE:SARO traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $26.75. 2,362,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.35. StandardAero, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company's 50-day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SARO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research raised StandardAero from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of StandardAero in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on StandardAero in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna set a $38.00 target price on StandardAero in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SARO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StandardAero

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SARO. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of StandardAero by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in StandardAero by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,411 shares of the company's stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in StandardAero during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in StandardAero in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in StandardAero by 46.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter.

About StandardAero

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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