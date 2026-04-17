Insider Selling: StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Insider Sells 1,141 Shares of Stock

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) insider Lewis Prebble sold 1,141 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $31,217.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,006 shares in the company, valued at $82,244.16. This trade represents a 27.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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StandardAero Price Performance

SARO traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,362,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,697. StandardAero, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.35.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. StandardAero had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.58%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StandardAero

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SARO. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in StandardAero in the first quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in StandardAero in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of StandardAero in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in StandardAero during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Susquehanna set a $38.00 target price on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on StandardAero in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.70.

Read Our Latest Report on SARO

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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