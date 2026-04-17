Insider Selling: StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Insider Sells 764 Shares of Stock

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) insider Malisa Chambliss sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $20,903.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,416.32. This represents a 27.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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StandardAero Stock Up 2.8%

NYSE SARO traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,362,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,697. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. StandardAero, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.35.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.58%.The firm's revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SARO shares. Zacks Research raised shares of StandardAero from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on StandardAero in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on StandardAero in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on StandardAero

Institutional Trading of StandardAero

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in StandardAero by 120.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,139,581 shares of the company's stock worth $31,099,000 after acquiring an additional 623,652 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in StandardAero by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,428,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,273,000 after purchasing an additional 759,694 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the 3rd quarter worth $1,241,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 945,400 shares of the company's stock worth $25,800,000 after purchasing an additional 245,400 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of StandardAero during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,479,000.

About StandardAero

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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