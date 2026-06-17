Insider Selling: StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Sells 11,542 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) insider Mark Lowry Maurer sold 11,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total transaction of $1,542,357.46. Following the sale, the insider owned 135,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,106,330.48. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mark Lowry Maurer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Mark Lowry Maurer sold 34,706 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $4,696,068.86.

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StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $132.66. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,449,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,752. The stock's 50-day moving average is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.74. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.64.

StoneX Group shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 20th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, May 26th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 17th.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $826.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 0.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in StoneX Group by 1,562.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 164,249 shares of the company's stock worth $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 154,367 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 834.0% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 27,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,545 shares of the company's stock worth $383,521,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 18,363.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,772 shares of the company's stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 26,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting StoneX Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary highlights StoneX’s record results, acquisition-led scale, AI/trading expansion, and broad client activity as reasons the business momentum remains strong. StoneX Is Tapping AI, Trading Volatility and Global Expansion

Recent analyst commentary highlights StoneX’s record results, acquisition-led scale, AI/trading expansion, and broad client activity as reasons the business momentum remains strong. Positive Sentiment: SNEX recently hit a new 12-month high and had a strong prior-session move on above-average volume, showing continued investor demand and momentum. StoneX Group NASDAQ: SNEX Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

SNEX recently hit a new 12-month high and had a strong prior-session move on above-average volume, showing continued investor demand and momentum. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s announced 3-for-2 stock split due July 20 may improve trading liquidity and draw attention, but it does not change fundamentals.

The company’s announced 3-for-2 stock split due July 20 may improve trading liquidity and draw attention, but it does not change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: One Zacks note said StoneX’s sharp run has made valuation richer, so investors are watching for clean execution to justify the higher multiple. Is SNEX Stock Worth Buying After Its Sharp Run and Richer Valuation?

One Zacks note said StoneX’s sharp run has made valuation richer, so investors are watching for clean execution to justify the higher multiple. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders sold shares, including Chairman Sean Michael O’Connor, CFO William Dunaway, President Charles M. Lyon, and Director Annabelle Bexiga, which can raise concerns that management is locking in gains after the rally. SEC filing

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNEX shares. Wall Street Zen raised StoneX Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of StoneX Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of StoneX Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on StoneX Group

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc NASDAQ: SNEX is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

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