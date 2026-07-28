Insider Selling: Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Sells $180,277.50 in Stock

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) Director Jarrod Patten sold 1,950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $180,277.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,134.70. This represents a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

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Strategy Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ MSTR traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.16. 13,236,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,178,115. Strategy Inc has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $414.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($16.49) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Strategy Inc will post 57.47 EPS for the current year.

Strategy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategy raised approximately $544.5 million through the sale of 5.43 million Class A shares and increased its U.S. dollar reserve to about $3.75 billion. Management says the cash covers roughly 2.1 years of preferred-stock dividends and interest payments, improving near-term liquidity. Strategy sells MSTR shares, buys back $25M in STRC preferred stock

Strategy raised approximately $544.5 million through the sale of 5.43 million Class A shares and increased its U.S. dollar reserve to about $3.75 billion. Management says the cash covers roughly 2.1 years of preferred-stock dividends and interest payments, improving near-term liquidity. Positive Sentiment: The company repurchased $25 million of STRC preferred shares, signaling an effort to support its preferred-stock market and manage financing obligations. Strategy preferred-stock buyback

The company repurchased $25 million of STRC preferred shares, signaling an effort to support its preferred-stock market and manage financing obligations. Neutral Sentiment: Strategy has scheduled its second-quarter earnings report for July 30. Options markets imply an unusually large potential post-earnings move of about 8.16%, making the report a major near-term catalyst. Strategy stock earnings volatility

Strategy has scheduled its second-quarter earnings report for July 30. Options markets imply an unusually large potential post-earnings move of about 8.16%, making the report a major near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Strategy has not bought Bitcoin for five consecutive weeks, leaving its holdings unchanged at 843,775 BTC. The pause contrasts with Michael Saylor’s strongly bullish Bitcoin messaging and raises questions about whether the company is prioritizing liquidity over continued accumulation. Michael Saylor discusses Strategy’s Bitcoin pause

Strategy has not bought Bitcoin for five consecutive weeks, leaving its holdings unchanged at 843,775 BTC. The pause contrasts with Michael Saylor’s strongly bullish Bitcoin messaging and raises questions about whether the company is prioritizing liquidity over continued accumulation. Negative Sentiment: Analysts reportedly expect a second-quarter loss of about $2.19 per share, while Bitcoin’s decline from its prior high could pressure the value of Strategy’s holdings and produce significant accounting volatility. Strategy prepares for second-quarter earnings

Analysts reportedly expect a second-quarter loss of about $2.19 per share, while Bitcoin’s decline from its prior high could pressure the value of Strategy’s holdings and produce significant accounting volatility. Negative Sentiment: The equity fundraising strengthens liquidity but dilutes existing shareholders. Investors are also focused on Strategy’s debt-funded Bitcoin model, preferred-stock obligations, and the possibility that future Bitcoin sales may be needed to finance buybacks. Strategy discusses potential Bitcoin sales

Institutional Trading of Strategy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Strategy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,533 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 492.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Strategy from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Strategy from $265.00 to $213.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Strategy

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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