Insider Selling: Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Sells 1,747 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) CAO Maria Barak sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $23,007.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 93,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,228,905.87. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Maria Barak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, Maria Barak sold 8,039 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $109,893.13.

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Sunrun Price Performance

NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,385,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,647,533. The firm's 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $22.44.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $722.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $688.50 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sunrun from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Sunrun from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sunrun

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 626,536 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,175 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,767 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 238,360 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 511.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 27,026 shares of the energy company's stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,306,808 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $13,518,000 after buying an additional 718,955 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc NASDAQ: RUN is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun's network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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