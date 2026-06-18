Insider Selling: Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells 126 Shares of Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) insider Esther Song sold 126 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $17,423.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,069.96. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Esther Song also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Esther Song sold 8,833 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $1,246,954.61.

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Synaptics Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of SYNA traded up $7.36 on Thursday, reaching $140.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.97. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $149.11.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $290.51 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.10%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Synaptics by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,333 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker's stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Synaptics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $124.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SYNA

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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