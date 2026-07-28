Insider Selling: Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells $41,112.00 in Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) insider Vikram Gupta sold 360 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $41,112.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 81,226 shares in the company, valued at $9,276,009.20. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Vikram Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Vikram Gupta sold 692 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $102,070.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Vikram Gupta sold 692 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.83, for a total transaction of $79,462.36.

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Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of Synaptics stock traded down $5.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.87. The company's stock had a trading volume of 583,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,855. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.41 and a beta of 1.97. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $58.28 and a one year high of $149.11.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.10%.Synaptics's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Synaptics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Synaptics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Synaptics from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $133.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Synaptics

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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