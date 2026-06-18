Insider Selling: Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells $46,185.52 in Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 334 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $46,185.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,571,838.92. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Lisa Bodensteiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Lisa Bodensteiner sold 612 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.83, for a total value of $70,275.96.

On Monday, April 20th, Lisa Bodensteiner sold 1,798 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $147,202.26.

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Synaptics Stock Up 5.5%

NASDAQ SYNA traded up $7.36 on Thursday, reaching $140.89. 1,034,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.97. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.62, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.98. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.28 and a 12 month high of $149.11.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $290.51 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.10%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 21.3% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 333,602 shares of the software maker's stock worth $23,365,000 after purchasing an additional 58,509 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,791 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,939 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 19,232 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2,384.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,182 shares of the software maker's stock worth $65,780,000 after acquiring an additional 901,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Synaptics by 16.6% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,390 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Synaptics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $124.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Synaptics

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

Further Reading

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