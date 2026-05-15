Insider Selling: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) CFO Sells 47,734 Shares of Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) CFO Rafael Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded down $5.44 on Friday, hitting $302.73. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,571,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,746,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock's 50 day moving average is $225.86 and its 200-day moving average is $200.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $310.29. The company has a market capitalization of $275.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,445,978 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,720,020,000 after purchasing an additional 998,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,002,381,000 after purchasing an additional 230,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,288,604 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,213,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,865,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,952,933,000 after purchasing an additional 248,515 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,184,514 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,154,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel raised its TXN price target to $340, citing a strengthening industrial recovery and rapid growth in data center demand. Article Title

Stifel raised its TXN price target to $340, citing a strengthening industrial recovery and rapid growth in data center demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have become more constructive overall, with multiple target increases and upgrades after TXN’s strong earnings and improved margin/revenue assumptions. Article Title

Analysts have become more constructive overall, with multiple target increases and upgrades after TXN’s strong earnings and improved margin/revenue assumptions. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments’ analog business is rebounding, with Q1 analog revenue up 22% as industrial and AI data-center demand lift the outlook. Article Title

Texas Instruments’ analog business is rebounding, with Q1 analog revenue up 22% as industrial and AI data-center demand lift the outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says TXN is drawing heavy investor attention and trading near its 52-week high, signaling strong momentum. Article Title

Recent coverage says TXN is drawing heavy investor attention and trading near its 52-week high, signaling strong momentum. Neutral Sentiment: One article questioned whether the stock has already priced in much of the recent surge, which could limit near-term upside. Article Title

One article questioned whether the stock has already priced in much of the recent surge, which could limit near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares, a sizable insider sale that may be viewed cautiously by some investors. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $260.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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