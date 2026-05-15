Insider Selling: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,143,898.47. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ahmad Bahai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Ahmad Bahai sold 3,660 shares of Texas Instruments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total transaction of $982,344.00.

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Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.73. 6,571,714 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,746,951. The company has a market capitalization of $275.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $310.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $225.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,960 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Severin Investments LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel raised its TXN price target to $340, citing a strengthening industrial recovery and rapid growth in data center demand. Article Title

Stifel raised its TXN price target to $340, citing a strengthening industrial recovery and rapid growth in data center demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have become more constructive overall, with multiple target increases and upgrades after TXN’s strong earnings and improved margin/revenue assumptions. Article Title

Analysts have become more constructive overall, with multiple target increases and upgrades after TXN’s strong earnings and improved margin/revenue assumptions. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments’ analog business is rebounding, with Q1 analog revenue up 22% as industrial and AI data-center demand lift the outlook. Article Title

Texas Instruments’ analog business is rebounding, with Q1 analog revenue up 22% as industrial and AI data-center demand lift the outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says TXN is drawing heavy investor attention and trading near its 52-week high, signaling strong momentum. Article Title

Recent coverage says TXN is drawing heavy investor attention and trading near its 52-week high, signaling strong momentum. Neutral Sentiment: One article questioned whether the stock has already priced in much of the recent surge, which could limit near-term upside. Article Title

One article questioned whether the stock has already priced in much of the recent surge, which could limit near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares, a sizable insider sale that may be viewed cautiously by some investors. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $175.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $260.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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