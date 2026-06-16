Insider Selling: TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Director Sells 9,589 Shares of Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) Director Nick Khan sold 9,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $1,990,292.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 81,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,918,423.16. This trade represents a 10.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nick Khan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,252.82.

On Monday, April 6th, Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $1,890,179.62.

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TKO Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE TKO traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,424. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.29 and a 52-week high of $226.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.00.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company's stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company's stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,160 shares of the company's stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company's stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 249 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TKO Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reissued a "peer perform" rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "mkt outperform" rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm set a $228.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TKO Group

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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