Insider Selling: Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) COO Sells 3,900 Shares of Stock

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total value of $4,500,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,724. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joel Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,280.46, for a total value of $4,993,794.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.70, for a total value of $4,850,430.00.

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Transdigm Group Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Transdigm Group stock traded up $31.30 on Monday, hitting $1,180.27. The stock had a trading volume of 550,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,192. The stock has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,123.61 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,203.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,289.64.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 413.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 190,147 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $220,373,000 after acquiring an additional 153,131 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,207 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $30,374,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 856,197 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $992,298,000 after acquiring an additional 108,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advent International L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 17,459 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $20,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Transdigm Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,524.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TDG

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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