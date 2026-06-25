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Insider Selling: TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) EVP Sells 8,533 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
June 25, 2026
TTM Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • TTM Technologies EVP Daniel Weber sold 8,533 shares on June 23 at an average price of $209.80, totaling about $1.79 million. After the sale, he still held 86,088 shares, a 9.02% reduction in his stake.
  • The stock has been performing strongly, recently trading near its 52-week high of $223.83 and up to $210.57 in Thursday trading. TTM also reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.75 and revenue up 30.4% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mostly positive, with a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00. Several firms recently raised targets or upgraded the stock, though one analyst did trim its rating to hold.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) EVP Daniel Weber sold 8,533 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,790,223.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 86,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,061,262.40. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,606,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,590. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.62. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $223.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $212.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTMI

Trending Headlines about TTM Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting TTM Technologies this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: TTM Technologies said it will be added to the Russell 1000 Index on June 26, replacing its current Russell 2000 membership. Index inclusion can boost demand from index funds and raise the stock’s visibility with institutional investors. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to frame TTMI as a growth stock, and the shares have also been hitting new highs, reinforcing bullish momentum after the company’s strong earnings report earlier this year. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: The company’s latest quarterly results were strong, with earnings and revenue both beating expectations and revenue rising 30.4% year over year, which remains a supportive backdrop for the stock.
  • Negative Sentiment: Multiple executives and insiders, including the EVP, COO, CFO and other senior leaders, sold shares at around $209.80 per share. While insider selling does not always signal trouble, the broad pattern can weigh on investor sentiment because it suggests management may be taking some profits after the recent run-up. Article Title

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 36.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 426 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company's stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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