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Insider Selling: Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Director Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Twilio logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Erika Rottenberg, a Twilio director, sold 1,800 shares on April 21 at an average price of $149.02 for $268,236 under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan, trimming her holdings by 4.96% to 34,495 shares (about $5.14M); the sale was disclosed in an SEC filing.
  • Twilio shares dropped about 5.8% to $141.72 on heavy volume; the company has a $21.47B market cap and a very high P/E (~746) but recently beat quarterly EPS/revenue and provided Q1 2026 guidance, while several analysts have upgraded the stock and the average price target is about $150.87.
  • Interested in Twilio? Here are five stocks we like better.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $268,236.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,140,444.90. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Twilio Stock Down 5.8%

Twilio stock traded down $8.73 on Thursday, hitting $141.72. 2,478,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,656. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 745.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.28. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $124.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.09. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.96 and a 1 year high of $154.64.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.67%.The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.260 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Twilio from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded Twilio from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Twilio from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Twilio from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $150.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Twilio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,862,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Twilio by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,395 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $588,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,551 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,494,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Twilio by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,237 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $201,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Twilio by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,643,859 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,624,000 after acquiring an additional 750,951 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Twilio

Here are the key news stories impacting Twilio this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Bank of America issued a rare double-upgrade to Buy and lifted its price target to $190 (from $110), calling Twilio a key infrastructure layer for AI voice and messaging — this jump in sentiment triggered buying interest earlier in the session. Twilio upgraded by Bank of America on AI-driven growth outlook
  • Positive Sentiment: Coverage and headlines noting the BofA upgrade helped shares rally intraday (reported as a ~2.9% jump in afternoon trading), driving a fresh one-year high in early trading. Why Twilio (TWLO) Stock Is Up Today
  • Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $165, adding to the analyst momentum and supporting the bullish narrative around Twilio’s AI opportunity and improving fundamentals. Mizuho Boosts Twilio NYSE: TWLO Price Target to $165.00
  • Neutral Sentiment: Bernstein maintained a Hold rating, which provides a counterbalance to the bullish upgrades and may limit upside as some investors weigh valuation vs. growth potential. Bernstein Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Twilio (TWLO)
  • Neutral Sentiment: A detailed Seeking Alpha piece frames Twilio as a transition story “caught between growth and maturity,” highlighting execution and margin dynamics that investors should monitor — useful context but not an outright bearish read. Twilio: A Transition Story Caught Between Growth And Maturity

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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