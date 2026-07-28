Insider Selling: United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) EVP Sells $2,398,200.00 in Stock

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) EVP Torbjorn Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $2,398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,765,668. The trade was a 14.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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United Airlines Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of UAL traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.77. 4,346,198 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,508,917. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock's 50-day moving average is $118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.86. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.11. United Airlines had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 5.56%.The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. United Airlines's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Airline stocks benefited from a decline in oil prices, which could reduce United’s largest variable expense and improve profit margins. A report that United previously explored a merger with Delta Air Lines generated additional attention, although the potential deal remains speculative. United Pursued Delta Merger: Report

Airline stocks benefited from a decline in oil prices, which could reduce United’s largest variable expense and improve profit margins. A report that United previously explored a merger with Delta Air Lines generated additional attention, although the potential deal remains speculative. Positive Sentiment: United’s revenue momentum, improving earnings estimates and liquidity position support the investment case. Its latest reported quarter exceeded analyst expectations, with earnings of $1.99 per share versus the $1.88 consensus and revenue of $17.67 billion. United Revenue Growth Analysis

United’s revenue momentum, improving earnings estimates and liquidity position support the investment case. Its latest reported quarter exceeded analyst expectations, with earnings of $1.99 per share versus the $1.88 consensus and revenue of $17.67 billion. Positive Sentiment: United introduced a new Economy Plus seating design for its upcoming Airbus A321XLR aircraft, featuring additional elbow room and a shared table. The product could help differentiate the airline and support premium revenue on long-haul international routes. United Unveils New Economy Plus Seating

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $157.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,510,200 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,287,071,000 after buying an additional 52,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,012,731 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,015,218,000 after acquiring an additional 68,565 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in United Airlines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,265,530 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $812,428,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United Airlines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,664,538 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $521,330,000 after purchasing an additional 190,017 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,894,850 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $547,342,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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