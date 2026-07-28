Insider Selling: United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) EVP Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Nocella sold 4,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $506,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 222,955 shares in the company, valued at $26,861,618.40. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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United Airlines Trading Up 2.7%

UAL stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,346,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $138.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.06 and a 200 day moving average of $106.86. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. United Airlines had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 5.56%.The business had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded United Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $132.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UAL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 393.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cache Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about United Airlines

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Airline stocks benefited from a decline in oil prices, which could reduce United’s largest variable expense and improve profit margins. A report that United previously explored a merger with Delta Air Lines generated additional attention, although the potential deal remains speculative. United Pursued Delta Merger: Report

Airline stocks benefited from a decline in oil prices, which could reduce United’s largest variable expense and improve profit margins. A report that United previously explored a merger with Delta Air Lines generated additional attention, although the potential deal remains speculative. Positive Sentiment: United’s revenue momentum, improving earnings estimates and liquidity position support the investment case. Its latest reported quarter exceeded analyst expectations, with earnings of $1.99 per share versus the $1.88 consensus and revenue of $17.67 billion. United Revenue Growth Analysis

United’s revenue momentum, improving earnings estimates and liquidity position support the investment case. Its latest reported quarter exceeded analyst expectations, with earnings of $1.99 per share versus the $1.88 consensus and revenue of $17.67 billion. Positive Sentiment: United introduced a new Economy Plus seating design for its upcoming Airbus A321XLR aircraft, featuring additional elbow room and a shared table. The product could help differentiate the airline and support premium revenue on long-haul international routes. United Unveils New Economy Plus Seating

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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