Insider Selling: United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) President Sells 30,108 Shares

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) President Brett Hart sold 30,108 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $3,634,637.76. Following the transaction, the president owned 371,583 shares in the company, valued at $44,857,499.76. The trade was a 7.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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United Airlines Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of UAL stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,346,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,917. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm's 50-day moving average is $118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. United Airlines had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 5.56%.The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about United Airlines

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Airline stocks benefited from a decline in oil prices, which could reduce United’s largest variable expense and improve profit margins. A report that United previously explored a merger with Delta Air Lines generated additional attention, although the potential deal remains speculative. United Pursued Delta Merger: Report

Airline stocks benefited from a decline in oil prices, which could reduce United’s largest variable expense and improve profit margins. A report that United previously explored a merger with Delta Air Lines generated additional attention, although the potential deal remains speculative. Positive Sentiment: United’s revenue momentum, improving earnings estimates and liquidity position support the investment case. Its latest reported quarter exceeded analyst expectations, with earnings of $1.99 per share versus the $1.88 consensus and revenue of $17.67 billion. United Revenue Growth Analysis

United’s revenue momentum, improving earnings estimates and liquidity position support the investment case. Its latest reported quarter exceeded analyst expectations, with earnings of $1.99 per share versus the $1.88 consensus and revenue of $17.67 billion. Positive Sentiment: United introduced a new Economy Plus seating design for its upcoming Airbus A321XLR aircraft, featuring additional elbow room and a shared table. The product could help differentiate the airline and support premium revenue on long-haul international routes. United Unveils New Economy Plus Seating

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on United Airlines from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Airlines from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Airlines

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in United Airlines by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,872 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in United Airlines by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,349 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in United Airlines by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,580 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $23,298,000 after acquiring an additional 55,728 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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