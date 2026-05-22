Insider Selling: United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.11, for a total transaction of $5,641,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $10,648,140.36. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.31, for a total transaction of $5,673,100.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.47, for a total transaction of $5,744,700.00.

On Monday, May 11th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.03, for a total transaction of $5,730,300.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.58, for a total transaction of $5,785,800.00.

On Monday, May 4th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.93, for a total transaction of $5,769,300.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $5,726,100.00.

On Monday, April 27th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.83, for a total transaction of $5,688,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, James Edgemond sold 364 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.85, for a total transaction of $209,609.40.

On Thursday, April 23rd, James Edgemond sold 9,636 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.21, for a total transaction of $5,513,815.56.

On Monday, April 20th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.86, for a total transaction of $5,778,600.00.

Get United Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $568.43. The company's stock had a trading volume of 281,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,566. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $272.12 and a 1-year high of $609.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $562.78 and a 200 day moving average of $511.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.63 EPS. United Therapeutics's revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTHR. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $575.00 to $735.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $619.42.

Get Our Latest Report on UTHR

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While United Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here