Insider Selling: United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.17, for a total transaction of $5,491,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,366,132.92. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.29, for a total transaction of $5,492,900.00.

On Monday, June 8th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.50, for a total transaction of $5,475,000.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.28, for a total transaction of $5,462,800.00.

On Monday, June 1st, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.87, for a total transaction of $5,478,700.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.63, for a total transaction of $5,656,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.94, for a total transaction of $5,729,400.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.11, for a total transaction of $5,641,100.00.

On Monday, May 18th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.31, for a total transaction of $5,673,100.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.47, for a total transaction of $5,744,700.00.

On Monday, May 11th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.03, for a total transaction of $5,730,300.00.

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United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $548.09. 595,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,066. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $566.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $272.12 and a twelve month high of $609.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTHR. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $735.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $619.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UTHR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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