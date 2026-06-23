Insider Selling: United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CFO Sells $4,708,812.50 in Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 8,750 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $4,708,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,158,119.40. The trade was a 31.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total value of $5,401,500.00.

On Monday, June 15th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.17, for a total value of $5,491,700.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.29, for a total transaction of $5,492,900.00.

On Monday, June 8th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.50, for a total transaction of $5,475,000.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.28, for a total transaction of $5,462,800.00.

On Monday, June 1st, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.87, for a total transaction of $5,478,700.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.63, for a total transaction of $5,656,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.94, for a total transaction of $5,729,400.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.11, for a total transaction of $5,641,100.00.

On Monday, May 18th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.31, for a total transaction of $5,673,100.00.

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United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1%

UTHR stock traded up $6.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $544.33. The company's stock had a trading volume of 792,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,282. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $272.12 and a 12 month high of $609.35. The firm's 50-day moving average is $563.74 and its 200-day moving average is $524.17.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.63 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $619.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on UTHR

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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