Insider Selling: United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells 325 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) Director Jan Malcolm sold 325 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.59, for a total transaction of $178,941.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $247,765.50. This represents a 41.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get United Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $547.06. The stock had a trading volume of 301,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,988. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $557.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.32. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $272.12 and a 12-month high of $609.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. United Therapeutics's revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 426.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 125.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $620.00 to $613.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $644.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTHR

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While United Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here