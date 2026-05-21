Insider Selling: USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) CEO Sells 4,931 Shares of Stock

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) CEO La Aguilera Luis De sold 4,931 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $88,807.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 242,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,375,439.45. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

La Aguilera Luis De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 36,826 shares of USCB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $668,391.90.

On Friday, May 15th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 805 shares of USCB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $14,530.25.

On Monday, May 18th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 2,485 shares of USCB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $44,879.10.

On Thursday, May 14th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 22,883 shares of USCB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $416,470.60.

On Wednesday, May 13th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 19,947 shares of USCB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $360,242.82.

On Monday, May 11th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 5,279 shares of USCB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $96,447.33.

On Thursday, May 7th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 10,005 shares of USCB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $181,490.70.

On Tuesday, May 5th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 16,895 shares of USCB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $306,137.40.

On Wednesday, May 6th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 13,100 shares of USCB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $237,896.00.

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USCB Financial Trading Down 1.1%

USCB Financial stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.21. The company's stock had a trading volume of 57,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,030. The stock's fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.95 million. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 17.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

USCB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. USCB Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of USCB Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of USCB Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of USCB Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of USCB Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, USCB Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on USCB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in USCB Financial by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,217 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in USCB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in USCB Financial by 100.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in USCB Financial by 2,081.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company's stock.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial NASDAQ: USCB is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, serving as the parent company of United Security Bank. Established to support community banking in the Midlands region, the company focuses on relationship-driven financial services tailored to both individuals and businesses. As a regional player, USCB Financial emphasizes personalized service through a network of full-service branch offices.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products and alternative delivery channels.

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