Insider Selling: Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Director Sells 1,152 Shares of Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) Director Walter Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Ventas Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.47. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,814,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,031. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 159.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The business's revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ventas's payout ratio is 378.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 34.0% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 19,405 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.9% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 39.7% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 348,914 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,534,000 after acquiring an additional 99,110 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Ventas by 1,794.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 351,842 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,774,000 after acquiring an additional 333,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 6.2% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on VTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VTR

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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