Insider Selling: Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) CFO Sells 4,752 Shares of Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 4,752 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $46,141.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 225,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,653.68. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,254 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $50,596.02.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,815 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $17,424.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 6,965 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $67,699.80.

On Monday, June 8th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,304 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $31,685.36.

On Friday, June 5th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,078 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $29,548.80.

On Thursday, June 4th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 4,047 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $39,620.13.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,673 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $55,141.56.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 748 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $7,524.88.

On Monday, June 1st, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,810 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $18,299.10.

On Thursday, May 28th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,107 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $11,180.70.

Vinci Compass Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 146,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,614. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59.

Vinci Compass Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VINP. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vinci Compass Investments presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

Further Reading

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